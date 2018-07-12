91°
Latest Weather Blog
FDA to more aggressively tackle disruptive drug shortages
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration wants to more aggressively fight medication shortages that recently have led to rationing of some drugs and disrupted hospital operations.
The FDA said Thursday that it's forming a task force to find ways to improve the supply of crucial drugs. It's a new approach for the drug regulator, which has no control over companies. It generally can't act until drugmakers say shortages are imminent.
Many shortages involve low-profit generic pills and injections that are hospital workhorses, like antibiotics and painkillers. Many are made by only a few companies so when production problems occur, other drugmakers can't make up for the shortfall.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
DUTY CALLS: Croatian firefighters miss game-winning score to respond to emergency
-
Ascension man shows LSU spirit during Running of the Bulls
-
Local missionaires leaving Haiti amid violent riots
-
Three woman arrested after multi-agency raids at massage parlors
-
Police investigating deadly shooting on Jackson Ave.