FDA postpones rules for calorie labels on menus

WASHINGTON - Customers looking for calorie labels on restaurant menus and grocery store displays will have to wait another year.



The Food and Drug Administration has decided to delay calorie labeling rules set to go into effect this week.



The law was originally passed as part of the health care overhaul in 2010. It requires restaurants and other establishments that sell prepared foods and have 20 or more locations to post the calorie content of food.



Supermarkets and other businesses opposed to the rules say they are burdensome.



The FDA said Monday the delay "allows for further consideration" of ways to reduce costs or make the rules more flexible.



The decision comes the same day that the Trump administration rolled back some nutrition standards for federally subsidized school meals.