FCC votes to repeal net neutrality rules

1 hour 50 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, December 14 2017 Dec 14, 2017 December 14, 2017 12:25 PM December 14, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: WBRZ Staff, Associated Press
The federal government has voted to unravel sweeping net-neutrality rules that guaranteed equal access to the internet. And advocates of the regulations are bracing for a long fight.
  

The Thursday vote at the Federal Communications Commission could usher in big changes in how Americans use the internet. It's a radical departure from more than a decade of federal oversight.
  
The broadband industry promises that the internet experience isn't going to change, but protests have erupted online and in the streets as everyday Americans worry that cable and phone companies will be able to control what they see and do online.
  
Opponents of the FCC's move plan legal challenges. Some net-neutrality supporters hope to ride that wave of public opinion into the 2018 elections.
