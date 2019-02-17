FBI tries new approach in Super Bowl sex trafficking fight

SAN FRANCISCO - For the first time in the FBI's efforts to crack down on sex trafficking during the Super Bowl, the agency will try to reach out to women and girls selling sex in the run-up to the game.



FBI officials say the goal is to give them a way out and get them to turn against their traffickers.



The softer, victim-centric approach will rely on local nonprofit groups to make initial contact with victims before the bureau steps in to provide them access to its victims' advocates and other services.



The effort will supplement sting operations that the agency has used against traffickers before previous NFL championships.