FBI searching for 'armed and dangerous' Lafayette fugitive

Image: KATC

LAFAYETTE - The FBI has launched a multi-state campaign in an effort to locate a 38-year-old Lafayette fugitive.

According to KATC, digital billboard signs with Ransom White's picture are posted along interstates in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida, as well as posts on social media.

White, a.k.a. "Ransom Racks", was federally indicted in Louisiana for:

- Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine

- Use of a communication facility in causing or facilitating a drug trafficking crime

- Felon in possession of a firearm and forfeiture allegations.

White is described as six feet seven inches tall, weighing 200 to 210 pounds, with a medium complexion, thin build, and a goatee, according to the FBI.

Ransom has been employed as a barber in the Lafayette area. The last known addresses for White include the Brookshire Gardens South Subdivision, as well as a residence listed on Madeline Avenue in Lafayette.

White should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the FBI. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI New Orleans Field Office at 504-816-3000.