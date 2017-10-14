FBI searching for 12-year-old girl last seen in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans office of the FBI is investigating the disappearance of a girl from the French Quarter.

According to authorities, 12-year-old Priscilla Moreci went missing Thursday night. She was supposed to meet her father after school in the 900 block of St. Philip Street.

Moreci was last seen on surveillance cameras near Burgundy St. and Dumaine St.

She is about 5'3"tall and weighs around 115 pounds. Moreci has brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing her Einstein Middle School uniform - white shirt, blue sweatshirt, black shorts and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the New Orleans Police Department or the FBI at 504-816-3000.