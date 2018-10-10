79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FBI says man with 200-pound bomb had Election Day plot

2 hours 19 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, October 10 2018 Oct 10, 2018 October 10, 2018 5:35 PM October 10, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Photo by News 4 NY
NEW YORK (AP) - Federal authorities have charged a New York man with building a 200-pound bomb that he planned to detonate on Election Day on the National Mall in Washington.
  
Paul Rosenfeld, of Tappan, was charged Wednesday with unlawfully manufacturing a destructive device and interstate transportation and receipt of an explosive.
  
Prosecutors say he planned to use the bomb to kill himself and draw attention to a political system called sortation, in which public officials are chosen randomly rather than elected.
  
It was not immediately clear whether Rosenfeld had an attorney.
  
Authorities say in a court complaint that the FBI found a functional bomb in Rosenfeld's basement during a raid Tuesday.
  
The FBI says in court filings that Rosenfeld confessed to ordering large quantities of black powder over the internet.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days