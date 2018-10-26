FBI says dozen pipe bombs weren't 'hoax devices'

WASHINGTON (AP) - FBI Director Christopher Wray says more than a dozen pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats and CNN were "not hoax devices."

Wray says each of the pipe bombs contained materials that could react and cause a potential explosion.

Wray made the comments Friday as federal authorities announced the charging of 56-year-old Cesar Altieri Sayoc, of Florida, with five federal crimes including mailing explosives and threatening former U.S. presidents.

Wray says federal authorities have located 13 improvised explosive devices that were assembled in a similar manner.

None of the devices has exploded and no one has been injured.