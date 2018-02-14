70°
FBI responding to reports of shooting near National Security Agency
The FBI responded to reports of a shooting this morning near the National Security Agency's headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland, ABC News reports.
The Army installation's fire and emergency services reported transporting an injured person to a hospital, according to Fort Meade public affairs officer Chad Jones. The NSA's law enforcement is still investigating the incident.
The circumstances were unclear.
Authorities are responding to a shooting involving an SUV at a gate to the National Security Agency in Maryland. NSA says there is no ongoing threat. https://t.co/ttKNlFG6IZ pic.twitter.com/P11d6OhLJ7— CNN (@CNN) February 14, 2018