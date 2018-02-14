70°
FBI responding to reports of shooting near National Security Agency

Wednesday, February 14 2018
Source: ABC
By: ABC News
Photo: CNN

The FBI responded to reports of a shooting this morning near the National Security Agency's headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland, ABC News reports.

The Army installation's fire and emergency services reported transporting an injured person to a hospital, according to Fort Meade public affairs officer Chad Jones. The NSA's law enforcement is still investigating the incident.

The circumstances were unclear.

