FBI opens investigation into alleged beating of Elayn Hunt inmate

ST. GABRIEL – The FBI has opened an investigation following the alleged beating of an inmate by six corrections officers at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel.

The FBI New Orleans Division released a statement about the investigation on Thursday around noon:

"The New Orleans FBI Field Office, the Civil Rights Division, and the US Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana have opened a civil rights investigation into an alleged incident at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center. The FBI will collect all available facts and evidence and will ensure that the investigation is conducted in a fair, thorough and impartial manner. As this is an ongoing investigation we are not able to comment further at this time."

The alleged beating happened in January and all six officers were placed on administrative leave. The inmate was transferred to another state facility.