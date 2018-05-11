87°
FBI offering reward for information on Hammond armed robbery suspect

Friday, May 11 2018
By: Austin Hart

NEW ORLEANS - A man connected to a series of armed robberies in Louisiana and Mississippi is wanted by the FBI.

The FBI in New Orleans and Jackson said they are assisting local and state law enforcement as they search for Terry Madison III, from New Orleans.

Officials said Madison robbed a Walmart money center in Hammond on April 14, as well as a bank in Waveland, Mississippi, and a Walmart money center in Picayune, Mississippi, on May 2. Arrest warrants were issued in all three locations.

The FBI said they are offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to Madison's arrest and successful prosecution.

Anyone with information regarding Madison is asked to call the FBI New Orleans Field Office at (504) 816-3000.

