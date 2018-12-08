55°
FBI: Man arrested in death of North Carolina teenager

3 hours 43 minutes 28 seconds ago Saturday, December 08 2018 Dec 8, 2018 December 08, 2018 11:08 AM December 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) - The FBI says an arrest has been made in the disappearance and death of a North Carolina teenager.
  
A statement issued by the FBI says Michael Ray McLellan has been charged in connection with the kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar.
  
The 34-year-old McLellan faces first degree murder and other charges. He is being held without bond in the Robeson County Detention Center. He will appear in court at the Robeson County Courthouse on Monday.
  
McLellan was in custody at the time of his arrest on charges unrelated to the Aguilar case.
  
The girl's body was found in a body of water in Robeson County on Nov. 27 about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of the mobile home park where she was kidnapped on Nov. 5.
