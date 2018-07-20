95°
FBI looking for 'armed and dangerous' felon out of Lafayette

Friday, July 20 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

LAFAYETTE- Federal authorities are looking for a man indicted on drug and gun charges.

Cardel White was charged earlier this year with facilitating drug trafficking, illegally possessing a firearm and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

According to a release from the FBI, White is a black male, age 38, 6'7 height and weighs approximately 200-210 pounds.

His last recorded address is in the Brookshire Gardens South subdivision in Lafayette. White reportedly worked in a barber shop in that same area.

Authorities believe White is armed and dangerous. They ask anyone with information to please call the FBI New Orleans Field Office at 504-816-3000.

