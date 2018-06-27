91°
FBI holds summits on preventing mass school shootings

Wednesday, June 27 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - FBI leaders and local law enforcement officials are studying shootings in schools to learn trends and come up with ways to prevent the violence.
  
The FBI hosted a seminar at its headquarters Wednesday to discuss mass shootings with police officials from around the country.
  
The event comes on the heels of mass deadly shootings at schools in Florida and Texas in the last several months.
  
In an interview afterward, FBI official Josh Skule (SCHOOL) said "we can't allow ourselves to become numb to it."
  
A morning session included statistics on mass shooters from an FBI study, including data that show that most people who commit such violence plan their acts for days.

