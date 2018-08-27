FBI enters home of Baltimore man after shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on a deadly mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida (all times local):

Heavily armed agents have entered a Baltimore townhouse, the home of the father of the suspect in a deadly shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said investigators believe 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore was the shooter in an attack Sunday afternoon that left three people dead, including the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Eleven others were reported injured.

An FBI spokesman, Dave Fitz, confirmed agents had gone to the upscale townhouse home. But he did not immediately release any other specifics, citing an ongoing investigation.

The agents could be seen inside the home Sunday evening near Baltimore's Inner Harbor. They wore bulletproof vests and carried long guns. Reporters who gathered outside did not see any authorities carrying any bags of evidence outside.