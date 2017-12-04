FBI doubles reward in Texas border patrol agent's death

EL PASO, Texas - The FBI has doubled its reward for information in the death of a border patrol agent that could lead to resolving the case.

Agent Rogelio Martinez died after he was found Nov. 18 with severe head injuries and broken bones. The reward for information increased from $25,000 to $50,000 Monday.

Investigators have said Martinez's partner, who radioed for help and has not been named, is recovering from similar injuries but does not remember what happened.

Several elected officials initially called the incident an attack. FBI officials said they are investigating it as a potential assault, but a Texas sheriff who was among the first to arrive at the scene says he thinks they may have been sideswiped accidentally by a tractor-trailer.

Texas is also offering a $20,000 reward for information.