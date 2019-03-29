54°
FBI could review the many suspicions around Smollett case

1 hour 30 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, March 29 2019 Mar 29, 2019 March 29, 2019 6:43 AM March 29, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: CNN

CHICAGO (AP) - Some former federal prosecutors say there are enough anomalies to justify a Justice Department review of why Chicago prosecutors dismissed all charges against the actor Jussie Smollett.

The FBI was already investigating Smollett before President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that the agency and the Department of Justice would review the case, which the president called "an embarrassment" to the nation. Trump's tweet came two days after a surprise decision by Cook County prosecutors to drop all charges against the "Empire" actor, who was accused of orchestrating a fake attack involving two men who beat him on a downtown Chicago street.

Critics have complained about suspicious aspects of the case, including sealed court documents and contradictory explanations from prosecutors.

