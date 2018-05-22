83°
FBI briefing on Russia probe set for Thursday
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says a briefing for congressional leaders with top FBI and Justice Department officials will happen on Thursday. The purpose is to review highly classified information the lawmakers have been seeking on the handling of the Russia investigation.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Reps. Devin Nunes and Trey Gowdy as well as FBI Director Christopher Wray, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and Ed O'Callaghan of the Justice Department will be attending.
She says no White House staffers - including chief of staff John Kelly - will be present.
Nunes, an ardent Trump supporter and head of the House Intelligence Committee, has been demanding information on an FBI source in the Russia investigation.
Sanders is referring questions about what documents will be reviewed to the DOJ.
