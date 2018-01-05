30°
Latest Weather Blog
FBI arrests Baton Rouge man accused of attempting to make child pornography
BATON ROUGE - Federal authorities have arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly attempted to make child pornography.
The FBI says 45-year-old Michael Esposito was charged with attempted production of child pornography. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office assisted in the arrest. Esposito was taken to a federal courthouse before being taken into the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.
Esposito was previously arrested in December 2016 after he allegedly recorded video of a 12-year-old girl inside his home and then tried to destroy evidence.
The latest allegations against Esposito are still under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
How would you send your Mega Millions winnings?
-
Mother speaks after losing grandmother, two children
-
Great grandmother, two children killed in fire on Iroquois Street
-
Father who admitted to stabbing wife, children Thursday night identified
-
3-year-old shoots self with stolen firearm in Baton Rouge Thursday