FBI arrests Baton Rouge man accused of attempting to make child pornography

6 hours 23 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, January 05 2018 Jan 5, 2018 January 05, 2018 5:20 PM January 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Federal authorities have arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly attempted to make child pornography.

The FBI says 45-year-old Michael Esposito was charged with attempted production of child pornography. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office assisted in the arrest. Esposito was taken to a federal courthouse before being taken into the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.

Esposito was previously arrested in December 2016 after he allegedly recorded video of a 12-year-old girl inside his home and then tried to destroy evidence.

The latest allegations against Esposito are still under investigation.

