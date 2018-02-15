70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FBI alerted to YouTube 'shooter' post last year

8 hours 20 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, February 15 2018 Feb 15, 2018 February 15, 2018 12:32 PM February 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - A Mississippi bail bondsman named Benjamin Bennight says he alerted the FBI last September after someone using the screen name "Nikolas Cruz" posted a comment on his YouTube channel saying: "Im going to be a professional school shooter."
  
Bennight explains in a video post that he flagged it for YouTube and called an FBI office in Mississippi to report it. He says FBI agents visited him the next day.
  
Agent Rob Lasky says the agency did a database review but couldn't determine the time, location or true identity of the person making the comment.
  
Bennight says the FBI came calling again within hours of the shooting. He says "they're going to have to get with YouTube about where the comment originated, but I think they already know."
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days