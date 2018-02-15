70°
FBI alerted to YouTube 'shooter' post last year
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - A Mississippi bail bondsman named Benjamin Bennight says he alerted the FBI last September after someone using the screen name "Nikolas Cruz" posted a comment on his YouTube channel saying: "Im going to be a professional school shooter."
Bennight explains in a video post that he flagged it for YouTube and called an FBI office in Mississippi to report it. He says FBI agents visited him the next day.
Agent Rob Lasky says the agency did a database review but couldn't determine the time, location or true identity of the person making the comment.
Bennight says the FBI came calling again within hours of the shooting. He says "they're going to have to get with YouTube about where the comment originated, but I think they already know."
