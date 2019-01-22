'Favourite' and 'Roma' tie for most Oscar nominations

NEW YORK- Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma" and Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Favourite" have led all films with 10 nominations each heading to the 91st Academy Awards.

The nominees for best picture are: "A Star Is Born," ''Roma," ''Green Book," ''The Favourite," ''Black Panther," ''BlacKkKlansman," ''Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Vice."

With "Roma," Netflix has scored its first best picture nomination, something the streaming giant has dearly sought. Marvel, too, joined the club with "Black Panther," the first superhero movie ever nominated for best picture.

Spike Lee has been nominated for his first directing Oscar 30 years after a writing nod for 1989's "Do the Right Thing."

The Oscars are Feb. 24. Following Kevin Hart's exit as emcee, the telecast is currently host-less.

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Later Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Original Score

Black Panther

BlackkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song

"All the Stars" Black Panther

"I'll Fight" RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go" Mary Poppins Returns

"Shallow" A Star is Born

"When a Cowboy Trades His Surs for Wings" The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night At the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning This Evening

Minding The Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star is Born

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can you Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, the Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Directing

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee

Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski

The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

Vice, Adam McKay

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice