'Favourite' and 'Roma' tie for most Oscar nominations
NEW YORK- Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma" and Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Favourite" have led all films with 10 nominations each heading to the 91st Academy Awards.
The nominees for best picture are: "A Star Is Born," ''Roma," ''Green Book," ''The Favourite," ''Black Panther," ''BlacKkKlansman," ''Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Vice."
With "Roma," Netflix has scored its first best picture nomination, something the streaming giant has dearly sought. Marvel, too, joined the club with "Black Panther," the first superhero movie ever nominated for best picture.
Spike Lee has been nominated for his first directing Oscar 30 years after a writing nod for 1989's "Do the Right Thing."
The Oscars are Feb. 24. Following Kevin Hart's exit as emcee, the telecast is currently host-less.
Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Animated Short Film
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Later Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Live Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Original Score
Black Panther
BlackkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Original Song
"All the Stars" Black Panther
"I'll Fight" RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go" Mary Poppins Returns
"Shallow" A Star is Born
"When a Cowboy Trades His Surs for Wings" The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”
Sam Elliott, “A Star is Born”
Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me”
Sam Rockwell, “Vice”
Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night At the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning This Evening
Minding The Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star is Born
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse
Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can you Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Actress in a Leading Role
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, the Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Directing
BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee
Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski
The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
Vice, Adam McKay
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
