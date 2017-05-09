81°
Faulty water heater causes house fire on Oseola Street
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department says a faulty water heater was the cause of a house fire on Oseola Street Tuesday.
The fire department arrived at the home in the 2700 block of Oseola Street around 12:15 p.m.. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the rear of the house.
According to BRFD, the home sustained little smoke and fire damage.
No one was home at the time of the fire.
