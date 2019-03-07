59°
Faulty water heater causes house fire on off Old Hammond Highway
BATON ROUGE - The fire department says a faulty water heater is to blame for a house fire Thursday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews were called to Stonegate Court located off Old Hammond Highway Thursday morning just after 11 o'clock. Officials arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the house. The blaze was quickly brought under control.
Fire investigators believe the fire was caused by a faulty water heater. Luckily, no injuries were reported.
The cost of damage to the home is estimated at $185,000. Red Cross was called to assist.
