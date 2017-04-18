83°
Faulty light fixture leads to $450,000 in damage at Bellagio mall

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LAS VEGAS - Fire officials in Las Vegas say a faulty light fixture on an exterior wall of the Bellagio shopping complex sparked a fire on the roof last week that tourists stopped to watch near the iconic fountain show on the Strip.

Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell said Tuesday that the fire has been ruled accidental. The blaze caused an estimated $450,000 in damage to the Via Bellagio shops, but it didn't reach inside the building.

No injuries were reported in the Thursday night blaze. Gusty winds fanned the fire, forcing employees out of designer stores and shutting down busy Las Vegas Boulevard.

A county spokesman has said officials found no building code violations at the Bellagio.

