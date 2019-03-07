62°
Faulty hot water heater causes house fire on off Old Hammond Highway

2 hours 31 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, March 07 2019 Mar 7, 2019 March 07, 2019 2:33 PM March 07, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The fire department says a faulty hot water heater is to blame for a house fire Thursday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews were called to Stonegate Court located off Old Hammond Highway Thursday morning just after 11 o'clock. Officials arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the house. The blaze was quickly brought under control.

Fire investigators believe the fire was caused by a faulty hot water heater. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

The cost of damage to the home is estimated at $185,000. Red Cross was called to assist.

