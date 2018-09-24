79°
Faulty bleachers prompt brief evacuation at Woodlawn Middle School
BATON ROUGE - A malfunctioning motor powering a set of folding bleachers prompted an evacuation of a local middle school Monday afternoon.
According to the St. George Fire Department, a motor inside one of the gym bleachers at Woodlawn Middle burned out and began to smoke, causing concern on campus. The school was evacuated shortly before 1 o'clock as a precaution.
Firefighters were able to take care of the faulty equipment, and students were given the OK to return to class by 1:30 p.m.
No injuries or major damages were reported at the school.
