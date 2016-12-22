FAU announces Lane Kiffin as new football coach

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Florida Atlantic has announced the hiring of Lane Kiffin as its new football coach.



The school made it official on Tuesday announcing the move on Twitter, one day after Alabama coach Nick Saban said his offensive coordinator was leaving to take over the Owls. It's the fourth opportunity for Kiffin to be a head coach, after an NFL stint with the Oakland Raiders and college ones at Tennessee and USC.



Kiffin arrived in Boca Raton on Monday night. He will return to Alabama to continue running the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide's offense in the College Football Playoff, which starts Dec. 31 with a semifinal game against No. 4 Washington.