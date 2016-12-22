Latest Weather Blog
FAU announces Lane Kiffin as new football coach
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Florida Atlantic has announced the hiring of Lane Kiffin as its new football coach.
The school made it official on Tuesday announcing the move on Twitter, one day after Alabama coach Nick Saban said his offensive coordinator was leaving to take over the Owls. It's the fourth opportunity for Kiffin to be a head coach, after an NFL stint with the Oakland Raiders and college ones at Tennessee and USC.
Kiffin arrived in Boca Raton on Monday night. He will return to Alabama to continue running the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide's offense in the College Football Playoff, which starts Dec. 31 with a semifinal game against No. 4 Washington.
Introducing the 5th @FAU_Football Head Coach @Lane_Kiffin. ??— FAU Football (@FAU_Football) December 13, 2016
Watch the press conference at 10am here --> https://t.co/rWStUU1G1r pic.twitter.com/lkeQpa2vrE
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Increased deaths due to synthetic opioid substances, coroner says
-
Police investigating Thursday shooting on West Chimes
-
Woman waiting on MHU tired of communication mishaps
-
Stolen trailer leads to 12 arrested in multi-parish crime ring
-
Man arrested for raping family members was employed by youth program