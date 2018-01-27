Fatherhood and football: Danny Johnson's journey to the NFL

Baton Rouge, LA - "Whenever he watches the games on NFL network he always says 'you're going to be on there one day.' So hearing him say that just motivates me to go harder every day and give it my all."

At just 16 years old, Danny Johnson's dreams became a lot bigger than himself.

The Southern defensive back coming to campus with his 2-year-old son, bringing fatherhood and football together on the Bluff.

"I am blessed to have my son at an early age," says Johnson, "People always ask about adversity and how to overcome something. Just having him at an early age, it really matured me and a lot of those things I did at that age I had to put aside and just grow up and be a man."

A man and a father, but more importantly, a walking life lesson for his son.

"Just knowing that he has someone to look up to and a great role model. At the end of the day I want my son to go to school and get his education, that's first, and just being here and just being able to say that I graduated from college and I made plays on the field. So just being that role model for son is important to me."

There's no question Danny has done that, with a degree in criminal justice and now a chance to make an NFL roster, two things he hasn't achieved alone.

"Just having that support that I know he's watching his father just motivates me every day to go out there and give it my all."

Danny and Aiden, father and son... a team we can all root for.