Father vows safety push after daughter's ride sharing death

2 hours 31 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 April 01, 2019 12:13 PM April 01, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The father of a University of South Carolina student killed when police say she got into the wrong car thinking it was her Uber ride says he will dedicate his life to increasing safety with ride sharing services.
  
Seymour Josephson says he thinks his 21-year-old daughter Samantha would still be alive if she wasn't trying to catch a ride alone early Friday after a night in Columbia's Five Points bar district.
  
Seymour Josephson told students at a candlelight vigil Sunday night to travel in pairs or groups. He says he wants to talk to Uber and other companies about making their cars easier to recognize.
  
Police say Samantha Josephson got into a car driven by 24-year-old Nathaniel David Rowland thinking it was her Uber ride, and he killed her.
