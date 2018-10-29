64°
Father, son guilty in armored car robberies, guard's death

Monday, October 29 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A father and son have been convicted by a federal jury in New Orleans in connection with two armed robberies, including one in 2017 that left an armored car guard dead.

U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser's office says 53-year-old Armstead Kieffer and 24-year-old Jerome Kieffer face mandatory life sentences after Monday's conviction on charges that include murder and armed bank robbery resulting in death.

The victim in the 2017 robbery was James McBride. He died in a gunfight during an attempt to rob guards at a credit union on New Orleans' Tulane Avenue.

The two also were convicted in the 2015 robbery of an armored car at a bank.

A news release says formal sentencing will be held in about 90 days before U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle.

