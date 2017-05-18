Father, son arrested after accidental shooting of 7-year-old boy in classroom

Images via Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (left to right): Michael Dugas, Jake Dugas

MOSS BLUFF – A father and son have been arrested after the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old boy while inside a Calcasieu Parish classroom on Monday.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, the initial investigation revealed a first grader brought a loaded gun to school in his backpack and it fell out in the classroom. Another student picked it up and the gun accidentally fired, striking another student.

Detectives learned the gun belonged to 50-year-old Michael Dugas, the father of the Moss Bluff Elementary first grader who brought the gun to school. When the detectives spoke to Dugas, he stated that he purchased the weapon and allowed his son, 17-year-old Jake Dugas to keep the gun in a bedroom that Jake shared with the first grader.

Deputies discovered that Michael Dugas was aware that Jake kept the gun secured with no gun lock or holster, in a shoe organizer that hung on the wall in the bedroom the two boys shared. The sheriff's office says, the shoe organizer was hanging next to the first grader's bed.

Michael Dugas turned himself in around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and Jake Dugas was arrested at his home before noon. Michael was arrested on charges of negligent injuring and improper supervision of a minor with a $5,000 bond. Jake was arrested on charges of negligent injuring with a $2,500 bond. Jake bonded out of jail late Thursday afternoon, according to arrest documents.



On Monday, Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the child shot was in stable condition. There has not been an update on the child's condition at the time of this post.