Father returning from deployment surprises son at local elementary school
BRUSLY - A father returning from his deployment overseas made a surprise appearance at his son's school Thursday.
WBRZ livestreamed the surprise at Lukeville Upper Elementary School Thursday during lunch. Barrett Bourke, 7, hadn't seen his father Christopher in seven months. Christopher is a staff sergeant in the Louisiana National Guard and has been deployed in Iraq since last year.
Here in Brusly where a 7 y/o was just surprised by his dad who’s been in Iraq since Thanksgiving.— Brandi B. Harris (@BrandiBHarrisTV) August 23, 2018
Look at that face. That’s the proud look only a dad can give his son...#ImNotCryingYoureCrying @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/GR0xSBJD2T
