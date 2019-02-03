53°
Father of Saints superfan Jarrius Robertson arrested on drug, fraud charges

1 day 20 hours 2 minutes ago Friday, February 01 2019
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - The father of well-known Saints superfan Jarrius "JJ" Robertson has been jailed several months after federal agents raided the office of the nonprofit bearing his son's name.

WWL reported Friday that Jordy Robertson was arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, wire fraud and witness threatening.

Robertson made his first appearance in court Friday and is due back Monday for a detention hearing.

A DEA spokesperson told WWL that Jarrius has not been accused of any crime tied to the raid.

