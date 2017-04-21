70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Father of missing Tennessee teen says she was brainwashed

1 hour 15 minutes 58 seconds ago April 21, 2017 Apr 21, 2017 Friday, April 21 2017 April 21, 2017 7:16 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Tenn. - The father of a 15-year-old Tennessee girl who was found in northern California with a teacher after being missing for more than a month says he thinks his daughter was brainwashed.

Speaking Friday on ABC's "Good Morning America," the father said his daughter will need therapy and that her family will be patient with her and get her the help she needs.

The Associated Press is not naming the girl or her family members because she is an alleged victim of a sex crime.

In the meantime, a teacher at the girl's high school, 50-year-old Tad Cummins, faces state charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor as well as a federal charge of taking a minor across state lines to have sex.

Cummins surrendered to deputies Thursday near a remote cabin in Cecilville, California.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days