Father of missing Tennessee teen says she was brainwashed

COLUMBIA, Tenn. - The father of a 15-year-old Tennessee girl who was found in northern California with a teacher after being missing for more than a month says he thinks his daughter was brainwashed.



Speaking Friday on ABC's "Good Morning America," the father said his daughter will need therapy and that her family will be patient with her and get her the help she needs.



The Associated Press is not naming the girl or her family members because she is an alleged victim of a sex crime.



In the meantime, a teacher at the girl's high school, 50-year-old Tad Cummins, faces state charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor as well as a federal charge of taking a minor across state lines to have sex.



Cummins surrendered to deputies Thursday near a remote cabin in Cecilville, California.