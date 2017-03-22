Latest Weather Blog
Father: No warning before officers fired on car, killing son
MARKSVILLE - A father whose 6-year-old boy was killed in a shooting by two Louisiana law enforcement officers says he never heard any warnings from the officers before they opened fire on his car.
Christopher Few testified Tuesday that he remembers hearing the gunshots and raising his hands inside his car after leading officers on a 2-mile chase. But Few said he only heard verbal commands from the officers after they stopped shooting.
Few said he learned his son, Jeremy Mardis, was dead when he regained consciousness at a hospital several days after the November 2015 shooting in Marksville.
Few's testimony at the trial of Derrick Stafford - one of two deputy city marshals charged with second-degree murder - was his first time speaking publicly about the deadly shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU to offer free mumps vaccines to students, faculty and staff
-
Denham Springs bar affected by flood to be featured on 'Bar Rescue'...
-
Homeowner fights off robbers; suspects shot in second botched robbery
-
Concrete barrier preventing business owner from accessing property
-
Slain EBRSO deputy Sergeant helped many during flood