Father killed, daughter hurt in weekend ATV crash

3 hours 43 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, December 04 2017 Dec 4, 2017 December 04, 2017 4:58 PM December 04, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

ZACHARY - A man is dead and his daughter is in the hospital after the two were involved in a four-wheeler crash in Zachary over the weekend.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the two were riding on the vehicle in the 400 block of Flanacher Road at the time of the crash. The sheriff's office says 44-year-old Ronald LeDuff Jr. was driving, with his daughter riding along as a passenger.

Deputies say he lost control of the ATV and swerved into a ditch, where it struck several trees. LeDuff was pronounced dead at the scene.

His daughter who was ejected during the crash, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She is currently in stable condition at an area hospital.

