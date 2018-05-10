87°
Father-daughter dance being held to benefit cancer society
POINTE COUPEE PARISH- Organizers with area Relay for Life teams will be hosting a Daddy Daughter Dance with all the proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.
The event will be June 16 from 6 p.m until 8 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church hall in Lakeland.
Fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers and all father figures are welcome. There will be tiaras, food, crafts, door prizes, and more.
Tickets are $25 per couple and each additional daughter is $10. Tickets can be purchased at the Centre of the Arts in New Roads & PC Electric. Tickets can also be bought via phone by calling Lisa Dickinson at 225-718-0063 and Christina Jarreau at 225-718-5953 for advanced tickets.
The deadline to purchase the tickets is June 1.
