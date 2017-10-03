Father creates sting to catch alleged predator targeting his daughter

DEL CITY, Okla. — A father ambushed a man after learning that he had been involved in a sexual online relationship with his teenage daughter.

According to a report from KOCO, the father used the Family Time app to discover that his 15-year-old daughter was having an inappropriate relationship with a 33-year-old man. When he found out the two were meeting for the first time, his family took action.

“He had planned everything with her,” the father said. “He was ready, and we were, too.”

The takedown was caught on surveillance camera, showing the family waiting by a back door at the Del City home. The victim’s stepmother was inside a tent in the backyard while the rest of the family waited.

“As he walked in and looked into the tent, my first nephew jumped out, my cousin jumped out after that and I came with the zip ties,” the father said. “He admitted immediately that he was there to have sex with my daughter.”

The father of three girls found sexually explicit messages between his daughter and the man and immediately reported it to police. He said he was not going to wait for the online relationship to turn physical.

“So the moment he entered my yard, that point in time, I had to do what was right as a father,” the father said.

He said he would do it again to protect his children.

“You walked into the wrong backyard,” he said. “That’s all there is to it.”