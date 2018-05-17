Father carrying 1-year-old daughter attacked outside McDonald's, fends off robbers

Photo: WHBQ

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A father says his paternal instincts kicked in after he was attacked outside a McDonald's while carrying his baby daughter.

WHBQ reports that Martavious Conner was making a quick food run Tuesday when he was jumped by a group of attackers. The 21-year-old father said his first thought was to save his one-year-old daughter.

"I had to throw her in the car," Conner told WHBQ. "I end up reaching for my gun that was under the seat."

Conner said one of the attackers was armed and pistol-whipped him before he was placed in a chokehold. However, he says he was able to shoot one of the robbers in each leg.

Things took a dire turn when one of the attackers reportedly took Conner's gun and pointed it at his head. But a stroke of luck may have saved his life.

"My gun ended up jamming," Conner said.

The attackers drove off and were stopped two miles away at a fire station. Police then took the four, identified as Cortez Cole, Ladarius Pugues, Quinton Webb and Terrell Pullen into custody. Conner says Pullen was a former schoolmate.

"That's the world we are living in now," Martavious' father Bobby Hester said. "It could have been anybody. I'm just thankful they are okay."

Conner says his desire to protect his daughter may have been what saved his life in the end.

"I was to the ground losing consciousness, but hearing my baby holler... That's what kept me up," Conner said.