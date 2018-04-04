Father arrested in drowning death of 4-year-old

SLIDELL- Police have made an arrest in connection to the drowning death of a 4-year-old boy last month.

During a press conference Wednesday, authorities announced the arrest of the little boy's father of 24-year-old Zachary Brooks. He is charged with negligent homicide and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on March 5, officers responded to 104 West Pinewood Drive, after Zachary found 4-year-old Timothy Brooks unresponsive in the backyard swimming pool. Timothy was transported to a local hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

Investigators remained at the scene for several hours and executed a search warrant of the residence due to some "disturbing" findings. The home was in "deplorable condition." According to a release, there was animal feces and urine throughout the entire home, there was also trash and decaying food.

Authorities also said the was no running water inside the home, and the pool Timothy was found in was full of black and green water.

After interviewing multiple witnesses, it was discovered that Timothy was left unattended in the backyard while his father was engaged in using illegal narcotics inside of the home, according to a release.

“There is no question in my mind that the drug use, the deplorable conditions of the house, and the way Timothy was being cared for, contributed to his death. This is nothing short of a tragic, untimely death that could have been prevented," Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said.

Zachary is currently being held on a $200,000 bond at the St. Tammany Parish Jail.