Father arrested for using toddler to steal prizes from claw machine

SALEM, N.H - Police arrested a father who was seen on video using his toddler to steal toys from a claw machine in a New Hampshire mall.

ABC News reports that Anthony Helinski, of Massachusetts, turned himself in this week after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was charged with criminal theft, trespassing, and child endangerment.

Helinski is a middle school teacher employed by Andover Public Schools. Reports say he has been placed on administrative leave.

Witnesses saw the crime at the Mall at Rockingham Park and recorded the incident. The video shows Helinski help his daughter climb through the bottom slot of the machine. It also shows the young girl grabbing games and handing them to her father.

Helinski was released on bail and scheduled to make a court appearance on October 29 in Salem, Massachusetts.