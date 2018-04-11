Father arrested after infant found unresponsive inside home

SLIDELL- Authorities have arrested a man after his infant son sustained severe injuries while in his care.

Tremaine Hopkins is charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 4000 block of Walnut Street, after Hopkins called to report that his 3-month-old son was unresponsive. Authorities say Hopkins was caring for the child while his mother was at work.

The responding deputy located the infant on an adult-sized bed inside the home. He was bubbling at the mouth and struggling to breathe, a release said. The boy was transported to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition.

While speaking with investigators, the account Hopkins provided regarding the events of that day were inconsistent with the injuries the child sustained.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information is available at this time. The state Department of Child and Family Services has been notified.