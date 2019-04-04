Father arrested after 7-year-old girl killed in overnight crash

ASCENSION PARISH - A man is facing several charges after a young girl died following an overnight crash Ascension Parish.

Shortly after 11 p.m. troopers with the Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal crash on LA 308 south of LA 945. Authorities say the crash took the life of a 7-year-old girl.

The initial investigation revealed the crash happened after 25-year-old Devontae Sanders came around a left curve at a high rate of speed. His vehicle ran off the roadway, entered a ditch, and hit a concrete culvert before it overturned.

There were three children in the vehicle at the time, all under the age of 8. The 7-year-old girl was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.

Sanders suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say all of the occupants of the vehicle were unrestrained. State police say impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Sanders was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, reckless operation of a vehicle, unrestrained children, and no seatbelt.