I-10 West reopened following fatal crash in Gramercy

Update: All westbound lanes on I-10 near Gramercy were reopened Monday around 3:10 p.m. following a fatal crash.

GRAMERCY - A deadly crash has closed off a portion of I-10 in St. James Parish Monday morning.

The accident was reported shortly before noon Monday. According to DOTD, westbound lanes of the interstate have been shut down near the Gramercy exit.

State police have confirmed that at least one person was killed in the crash. At least one other serious crash has been reportred, but police have released little info.

Troop A is investigating multiple serious injury crashes on I-10 westbound between LA 641 and US 61. I-10 westbound is closed and traffic is being diverted onto LA 641 to US 61 northbound. Motorists should expect delays and use caution as they travel through the area. — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) April 2, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.