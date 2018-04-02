82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
I-10 West reopened following fatal crash in Gramercy

Update: All westbound lanes on I-10 near Gramercy were reopened Monday around 3:10 p.m. following a fatal crash.

GRAMERCY - A deadly crash has closed off a portion of I-10 in St. James Parish Monday morning.

The accident was reported shortly before noon Monday. According to DOTD, westbound lanes of the interstate have been shut down near the Gramercy exit.

State police have confirmed that at least one person was killed in the crash. At least one other serious crash has been reportred, but police have released little info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

