84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fast-flowing lava oozes toward ocean on Hawaii's Big Island

1 hour 33 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 May 29, 2018 8:54 PM May 29, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) - Fast-flowing lava rivers are oozing across Hawaii's Big Island, prompting officials to urge remaining residents in the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens evacuation zones to flee immediately.
  
Explosions at the summit of Kilauea volcano and the fountaining of lava at fissures are blowing volcanic gases, pollution and ash around the island.
  
Authorities are advising residents to minimize exposure to those elements to avoid physical irritation.
  
A new fissure has opened, bringing the total to 24 since the volcano began erupting on May 3.
  
Lava had also covered two wells at a geothermal plant as of Sunday. Authorities say there has not been a release of gases there.
  
National Park Service spokeswoman Jessica Ferracane says Hawaii's Volcanoes National Park remains closed.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days