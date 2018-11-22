65°
Farmhand gets 105 years for bombing bosses' bed

2 hours 20 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, November 22 2018 Nov 22, 2018 November 22, 2018 2:11 PM November 22, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KSLA
BENTON (AP) - A northwest Louisiana farmhand has been sentenced to 105 years in prison for trying to kill his bosses by putting a bomb in a crawl space under their bed because the husband hadn't saved his horse.
  
News outlets report that Bossier Parish Judge Parker Self told 56-year-old Douglas Holley, "I'm going to remove you from normal society."
  
Holley was convicted in August on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of making or possessing a bomb and one of aggravated arson.
  
Neither Holley nor horse farm owners Robert and Tracy Hewlett made a statement at Tuesday's sentencing.
  
Tracy Hewlett told The Associated Press in December 2015 that they, their three small dogs and a cat all escaped unharmed. She said, "We think it was our Christmas miracle."

