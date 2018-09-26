Farmers harvesting good soybeans, but some deal with issues

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Researchers say Louisiana soybean farmers are reaping a good crop as roughly 60 percent of it has been harvested.

The Beauregard Daily News reported Sunday yields are slightly down from last year because of weather, and farmers in some areas are dealing with grain quality issues. Louisiana State University Agricultural Center soybean specialist Todd Spivey says farmers were reporting better yields before Tropical Storm Gordon moved inland after Sept. 4.

But, Spivey says the overall yield looks good, apart from many parts of southwest Louisiana that went without rain from May until August. Lake Charles farmer Johnny Hensgens says his soybeans had potential until the rain started at harvest time and ruined the crop. Bastrop farmer Damian Bollich says his crop is promising and hopes the rain will hold back.