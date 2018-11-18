68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Fantastic Beasts' flies to top of weekend box office

5 hours 23 minutes 35 seconds ago Sunday, November 18 2018 Nov 18, 2018 November 18, 2018 11:31 AM November 18, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" worked its magic at the weekend box office and opened as the top film.
  
The latest offering from the Harry Potter universe earned $62.2 million for Warner Bros. in the United States and Canada, according to studio estimates Sunday.
  
That fell short of the opening of the first film in the series, 2016's "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," which debuted with $74 million in a similar November release and went on to earn $234 million in the U.S. and Canada.
  
Last week's top film, "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch," was second with $38.1 million, bringing its domestic tally to $126 million for Universal after two weekends.
  
"Bohemian Rhapsody" is still rocking, taking third place with $15.7 million for a total of $127 million.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days