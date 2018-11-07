Fans, students pay tribute to fallen LSU basketball player Wayde Sims

BATON ROUGE - Tuesday night was an emotional night on LSU's campus.

Thousands of people came to watch the start of the Tiger basketball season and pay respects to a fallen player. Both the men and women's teams won their games, but it’s what came after the final buzzer that arguably meant the most.

LSU played a tribute video to late-player Wayde Sims on the giant video board above the court. Highlights from his time at LSU and his high school career at University High Lab School filled the screens.

Sims was shot on September 28 in the 600 block of Harding Boulevard across from Southern University. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Video recorded by witnesses appears to show Sims involved in a fight with several individuals just moments before he was fatally shot. Police said Sims "stepped in to defend his friend."

Dyeteon Simpson was arrested for Sims' death and charged with second-degree murder.

Sims' parents, Faye and Wayne, were greeted with a standing ovation. The family was presented with a flag that hung in the PMAC from 2005 until this year. LSU coach Will Wade also presented the parents with the game ball from the 94 to 63 victory over Southeastern.

The team showed support by sporting the number 44 on their jerseys and their shoes, Sims' jersey number. The coaches wore "44" lapel pins.