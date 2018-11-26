Fans still reeling from LSU's dramatic regular season finisher

BATON ROUGE - LSU fans are still coming to terms with what they watched Saturday night.

Texas A&M outlasted LSU 74-72 after seven overtime periods in the highest-scoring football game in SEC history.

"It was absolutely unbelievable," said Darold Hubbard, who watched the game in a hotel lobby.

But the last game of the season, and perhaps college football's game of the year, ended in total madness. Many fans, and even national sports analysts, argued that questionable calls by the referees fell in favor of the Aggies.

"It was over so many times and then it wasn't over," Hubbard added.

Despite the controversy, the five-hour grudge match had fans on both sides entranced through all seven overtimes.

"Everyone was kind of like on the edge of their seats," said Josie Eschete, who was working at a restaurant airing the game.

The Tigers were 9-2, trying for their first 10 win season since 2013. Defying what many analysts had predicted for LSU coming into the season.

"I think that we started a lot stronger than people thought that we were. obviously going into the Miami game we were not predicted to win, and then we came out and won that. Then we beat Georgia, which was the number two team in the nation... But I think we choked at the end," Eschete said.

Regardless of the outcome, most fans agree the game will go down in history.

"Every play was crazy, everything about that game was crazy. But it's going to be a game that years and years and years from now people are going to be pulling it up on classic sports and talking about A&M and LSU," Hubbard said.